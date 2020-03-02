A Random List of Terrible Things We Saw and Heard at CPAC

NATIONAL HARBOR, MD—At this year’s CPAC, the message was clear: socialism is bad and all Democrats are socialists, but especially Bernie Sanders. Sanders isn’t just a socialist, according to one panel host, he’s a socialist/communist. More worrisome than Sanders, however, are the kids who have been lured by socialism which, according to many of CPAC’s speakers, is incredibly cool. Turning Points founder Charlie Kirk told the crowd that if you wear a Sanders shirt on any college campus, you’ll get invited to all of the cool parties.



But if seizing the means of production was what all the cool kids are doing, everyone who was not an enlightened youth was at CPAC to warn about socialism’s dangers and advocate instead for capitalism (not cool) and four more years of Donald Trump. While we missed seeing Trump do his best to make love to the American flag, there was plenty more we did see, which can never, having been seen, be unseen. Here’s an incomplete list of memorable CPAC moments that we’ll unfortunately never forget.