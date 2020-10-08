A Master Class in Victim Blaming: White House Accuses Gretchen Whitmer of ‘Sowing Division’ for Criticizing White Supremacists

Image : Jeff Kowalsky ( Getty Images )

In a press conference Thursday afternoon, Gretchen Whitmer responded to a right-wing militia’s plot to kidnap her by calling her alleged kidnappers by their titles, white supremacists. She directed her speech to the supremacist in chief, who has been stoking racist enclaves throughout his time in office who and has had Whitmer in his crosshairs. Just a few days ago, Whitmer recalled, in the middle of a presidential debate, Donald Trump “[gave] comfort to those who spread fear and division” and she chastised him for not condemning white supremacy when asked directly.

Trump’s most loyal minions, of course, absorbed the speech as an attack, one which they did not take lying down. Kayleigh McEnany, who should be resting since she has coronavirus, released a statement that included some lies, like “President Trump has continually condemned white supremacists and all forms of hate.” McEnany continued: “Governor Whitmer is sowing division by making these outlandish allegations. America stands united against hate and in support of our federal law enforcement who stopped this plot.” But this statement was small potatoes compared to Jason Miller who went on Fox News to talk about how much hate Whitmer has in her heart for the president.

What reason could Gretchen Whitmer possibly have for not liking the president or the right? It’s really hard to decipher. Whatever reasoning she may have had, it’s safe to assume that being blamed for her own attempted kidnapping will be a solid addition. [Vanity Fair]

First, there were three planned presidential debates. Then there were none, which was great. Then, there was to be a Zoom debate—the worst-case scenario. Now, it seems, we are back to none. For now. Maybe?

On Thursday morning, President Trump confirmed on Fox News that he wouldn’t “waste [his] time” with a virtual debate because “then they cut you off whenever they want” and that’s just not how a debate should run. It has absolutely nothing to do with the fact that the very young and very virile healthy president is not computer savvy and is incapable of sticking with his time.



On the other hand, Joe Biden, who will debate from the surface of the sun just to prove a point about the safe viral spread practices, will be hosting a virtual town hall in place of what should have been a debate. Suffering never truly ends, it simply evolves. [CNN]

Nancy Pelosi, who seems to have a mask for every color in existence, announced a special press conference in which “we will be talking about the 25th amendment.” Sick burn, Nance. For those of us who don’t carry around tiny printed copies of the constitution, Pelosi is referring to the amendment that gives Congress the power to put Trump out to pasture in the event that he is deemed unable to fulfill his duties as president. More specifically, section four of the amendment that states if the Vice President and a “ majority of either the principal officers of the executive departments or of such other body as Congress may by law provide” submit a written declaration that the president is unable to perform his duties at full capacity, he can be removed from power.

I wish this were an actual coup—which should have happened two years ago—but Pelosi’s presser is pretty much the rational response to a senior citizen president on a cocktail of medicines that amount to hallucinogenic. I wonder what color she’ll be wearing to really jazz up this conversation. [New York Post]



