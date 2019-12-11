Photo : John Lamparski ( Getty Images for Hulu )

Alan Dershowitz — a man currently embroiled in dueling lawsuits with Jeffrey Epstein accuser Virginia Giuffre — may be added to President Donald Trump’s expanded legal team for his impeachment trial in the Senate, anonymous sources told ABC News. Honestly, if we’re finally going to go to a six-days-a-week trial, we should get someone like this old weirdo as a sideshow.

On Wednesday, Dershowitz attended a White House event and was apparently asked to talk with Trump, according to ABC News . This makes sense as Dershowitz has publicly said impeachment is impossible. “It would be unconstitutional to impeach the president on these grounds,” he told Fox Business in November.

Advertisement

At least one Trump ally is a fan of adding Dershowitz to the team . “I have advocated that there needs to be one other attorney that’s added to the mix for the president, and that is Alan Dershowitz. I think he’d be great to come in, get Alan Dershowitz in to be part of that defense team,” Rep. Mark Meadows (R-NC) said on the podcast from the House Freedom Caucus podcast on Wednesday. (We don’t have time to unpack the existence of a House Freedom Caucus podcast.)



Plus, Dershowitz’s latest book is literally called The Case Against Impeaching Trump. And you just know how utterly flattered Trump must be to have an entire book written in his favor.