Capping off a torturous week which has included superhero levels of fuckery in Iowa and way too much blustery yelling from Trump post-acquittal, we get a super rude cherry on top: another Democratic debate—on a fucking FRIDAY NIGHT. In NEW HAMPSHIRE—proving that if god exists, that mofo is vengeful.
Capping off a torturous week which has included superhero levels of fuckery in Iowa and way too much blustery yelling from Trump post-acquittal, we get a super rude cherry on top: another Democratic debate—on a fucking FRIDAY NIGHT. In NEW HAMPSHIRE—proving that if god exists, that mofo is vengeful.
Somehow, the hell of the Iowa caucuses still isn’t over. After a disastrous week of delayed results, a flop of an app, and uncertainty over who actually won the caucuses in the first place, Troy Price, chairman of the Iowa Democratic Party, called for an independent investigation into the clusterfuck.
Presidential candidate Elizabeth Warren apologized for the negative experience of six women of color, who quit the senator’s Nevada campaign staff and cited a “toxic” work environment riddled with tokenism.
Mike Bloomberg, an oligarch, has poured truckloads of his roughly $61.5 billion fortune into cosplaying as a presidential candidate. According to estimates released this week, Bloomberg has spent somewhere around $300 million in ads, $3.3 million in polling, $300,000 and up salaries for senior advisers, and $750,000…
Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Suspects Washington Would Be Less Hostile With a Decent Bacon, Egg, and Cheese
Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez returned to Showtime’s Desus and Mero with a couple of observations in her pocket: One, no one in Congress is smarter than a bartender; two, Washington is a bacon, egg and cheese desert, a realization that would leave any New Yorker reeling.
When he is not willfully ignoring alleged sexual harrassment from former co-workers like the now disgraced doctor Richard Strauss, former wrestler-turned-Ohio Republican Jim Jordan is probably working out. Donald Trump, who definitely does not work out, definitely has a thing for men who do. And I’m not talking…
Thursday afternoon, in the East Room of the White House, President Trump celebrated his Senate acquittal in typical Trumpian fashion. He was brash, he was rude, he was braggadocious. He gloated, he ranted, and he preened. And his audience of sycophants cheered him on all the way, just as uproariously as they cheered…
Considering that Maine is a vast wilderness already known for for harboring truly vile politicians, that state’s worst export so far may be Susan Collins, the lying, paternalistic, and bafflingly obtuse politician who has occupied the Senate for more than two decades. Buoyed by donations and favors from Vegas gambling…
During the over-the-top pageantry that was Tuesday’s State of the Union address, President Trump introduced the country to Janiyah Davis, a young black girl from Philadelphia who became the symbol of the school choice movement overnight. The program allows students to attend a different—better performing—school,…
Mississippi Official Reportedly Stole Money From Poor People to Send a Professional Wrestler to Rehab
I will admit there was some grousing when I drew the short straw for this blog, as I am from Louisiana with a large number of relatives from Yazoo City, Mississippi. If that heritage has taught me anything it’s that you can’t eat fried catfish without pickled green tomatoes. But if it’s taught me a second thing, it’s…
Mike Moon, a Republican state representative from Missouri who you may remember from the time he beheaded a chicken on a Facebook live video to announce an anti-abortion bill, is back on his bullshit. According to The Guardian, Moon has introduced a new bill called the Right to Due Process Act, which “redefines a…
Mitt Romney was the only Senator who broke party lines to convict President Trump of abuse of power during Wednesday afternoon’s Senate impeachment trial vote. The Utah Republican didn’t convict him for the other charge against Trump—obstruction of Congress—but his lil’ protest vote, though inconsequential, was enough…
President Trump’s impeachment trial came to a predictable ending Wednesday afternoon when he was acquitted on charges of abuse of power and obstruction of Congress. The trial centered around allegations that Trump withheld military aid to Ukraine and promised to organize a White House meeting in order to pressure…
Every four years, candidates from both parties descend upon Iowa to make the case that they care about the state and its residents before promptly departing after the caucuses are over, many never to return again. It’s the “political equivalent of the Olympics,” Shawn Sebastian, a local activist, told me, an…
Donald Trump gave his Big Fun Game Show of Doom speech on Tuesday night, which necessitated him spending some time in the presence of Nancy Pelosi. Pelosi, as you might recall, recently presided over the House vote to impeach Trump. For some reason, it seems these two are not currently friends.
Imagine, if you will, the Trump family sitting around a large table brainstorming ideas for how to charm an important man. “What if I show pictures of all my endangered rhino heads?” Don Jr. might suggest, while Eric nods eagerly. Good, the others might agree, but not great. “What if I bring a five-year-old to a…
Pete Buttigieg is leading the Iowa caucuses with Bernie Sanders close behind, based on 62 percent of precincts reporting. Buttigieg has 27 percent of the total delegate count while Sanders has 25 percent. However, Sanders currently boasts the majority of total votes counted thus far.
Last Friday, at a Bernie Sanders campaign event in Iowa, the topic of Hillary Clinton’s recent comments about Sanders’s supposed unpopularity elicited a chorus of boos from the crowd. The moderator tsked the audience but Congresswoman Rashida Tlaib, who was on stage with Ilhan Omar and Pramila Jayapal, joined in,…
As of the morning of February 4, the Democratic Party is united on two fronts and two fronts only: We cannot afford another four years of President Trump and the Iowa Caucuses were an absolute fucking disaster. Technical difficulties and mismanagement by the Iowa Democratic Party have delayed the election results, and…
DES MOINES, Iowa—As soon as the doors opened for Bernie Sanders’s Iowa caucus concert with Bon Iver on Friday night, Hailey Oswald and Vinni Omolon, two 18-year-old friends from Waukee High School, scampered to the front of the stage, smiles pasted to their faces. As Cardi B played in the background, they told me…
Advertisement