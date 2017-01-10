The Jeff Sessions Attorney General hearing began just this morning, but it’s already devolved into an exciting game of “spot the protestor being forcibly removed from the room.” Up first, or rather, out first, was a Code Pink member who apparently laughed too loudly when Alabama Senator Richard Shelby testified Sessions “has a record of treating all people equally under the law.”

“You’re having me arrested? For what! For what!” the woman yelled as she was physically escorted out of the room. She also yelled something unintelligible about “evil,” which I think we can all figure out from context.

Here’s another angle:

She was the first, but certainly not the last. Just moments later, a black male protester was also removed from the room, nearly disrupting television cameras as he chanted, “No Trump. No KKK. No fascist America.”

Sessions, whose record necessitated an entire paragraph defending his relationship with the KKK, appeared unperturbed by the man’s protest, if you can even believe it.

(To be fair, Sessions has allegedly denounced the KKK before—when he told a black attorney he thought the group “was O.K. until I found out they smoked pot.”)

According to the Washington Post’s Dave Weigel, at least one protester has taken to silent expression—by “reading a well-worn copy of ‘The New Jim Crow.’”