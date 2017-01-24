Photo: AP

Kellyanne Conway celebrated Donald Trump’s inauguration by punching a man in the face three times, says a Fox News Business correspondent who claims he saw the whole thing go down. The White House has so far declined to respond to requests for comment.

Conway was apparently defending Scott Baio, a job even less revered than counselor to Donald Trump.

FBN correspondent Charles Gasparino, who knows from alienating people, initially broke the news on the night of the inaugural balls, with a tweet that delicately underplayed Conway’s role in the confrontation.

Gasparino elaborated in a Facebook post late Monday night, writing that he actually saw Baio violently confronted on two separate occasions that night—the first outside the Victory Ball, where a “bunch of anarchist thugs” surrounded them yelling, “hey Chachi are u fascist?” which I’m sure made Baio feel relevant, if not happy.

“Part two was even more insane,” Gasparino wrote (sic’d throughout). “Inside the ball we see a fight between two guys in tuxes and then suddenly out of nowhere came trump adviser Kellyanne Conway who began throwing some mean punches at one of the guys. Whole thing lasted a few mins no one was hurt except maybe the dude she smacked. Now I know why trump hired her. Btw I exaggerate none of this.”

In fact, an anonymous source tells the New York Daily News, Conway actually punched the guy in the face “three times,” apparently for the crime of not loving Chachi. But let’s keep debating the merits of punching that Nazi in the face.



The White House has not responded to repeated requests for comment—what are they hiding?