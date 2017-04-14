Image via Getty.

  • Reversing the Obama-era policy of making White House visitor logs public, the White House will keep records secret throughout Trump’s presidency and five years after he exits the White House. [Time]
  • Amid rising tensions between the US and North Korean, Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe warns that North Korea is capable of “delivering a warhead containing sarin” on Japan. [The Hill]
  • Fearing a war, China’s foreign minister Wang Yi tells the US and South Korea to back the fuck off North Korea, and “no longer engage in mutual provocation and threats.” [The New York Times]
  • The PR flack for Ivanka Trump, the most press-savvy Trump, is influential Democrat Risa Heller. Heller’s clients include Anthony Weiner and, at one time, she worked for Chuck Schumer. [BuzzFeed]

