Image via Getty.

Welcome to Barf Bag, a daily politics roundup to help you sort through the chaotic Trumpian news cycle.



Advertisement

Is this what falling in quicksand feels like?

Here’s all the shit we couldn’t cover today:

Reversing the Obama-era policy of making White House visitor logs public, the White House will keep records secret throughout Trump’s presidency and five years after he exits the White House. [Time]



Amid rising tensions between the US and North Korean, Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe warns that North Korea is capable of “delivering a warhead containing sarin” on Japan. [The Hill]



Fearing a war, China’s foreign minister Wang Yi tells the US and South Korea to back the fuck off North Korea, and “no longer engage in mutual provocation and threats.” [The New York Times]



The PR flack for Ivanka Trump, the most press-savvy Trump, is influential Democrat Risa Heller. Heller’s clients include Anthony Weiner and, at one time, she worked for Chuck Schumer. [BuzzFeed]



Here are some tweets that the president was allowed to publish:

This has been Barf Bag.