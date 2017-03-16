Image via Getty.

Welcome to Barf Bag, a daily politics roundup to help you sort through the chaotic Trumpian news cycle.



Advertisement

I’m looking forward to Eleanor Catton’s new novel about the apocalypse. Until it’s released, we can live this far less fictitious version of the end.

Here’s all the shit we couldn’t cover today:

White House aide Sebastian Gorka has denied a report from The Forward alleging that he has ties to a Nazi-allied Hungarian nationalist group. In a statement to the Tablet, Gorka said that while he wore medals associated with Vitézi Rend, he did so to honor his father’s “struggle against totalitarianism” and not as evidence of membership with the anti-Semitic group. Despite Gorka’s statement, The Forward interviewed two members of the group who confirmed Gorka’s involvement alleging that he swore a life-long oath to the Vitézi Rend. [The Forward, Tablet]

White House Budget Director Mick Mulvaney defended Trump’s cuts by arguing that after-school programs aimed at feeding children after school aren’t “helping kids do better at school.” [Axios]



John McCain and Rand Paul are having a dude fight. [Politico]



McDonald’s isn’t fighting with anyone, especially not Donald Trump. [The Guardian]



Tom Cotton and Paul Ryan are also having a dude fight. Ironically, the only real losers of this fight are poor people. [Politico]



Speaking of men, former national security adviser Michael Flynn was paid $68,000 from “Russian-related entities” in 2015. [Washington Post]



Sean Spicer is “very confident” that someone, somewhere will find evidence of Trump’s wiretapping claims. [New York Times]



Who will find such evidence? Probably not the FBI. [The Hill]



Oh hey, here’s a fun story: Justin Trudeau took Ivanka Trump to a Broadway play about “Canadians opening their borders and homes to foreigners in need.” Maybe a not-so-subtle message? [New York Times]



Lastly, Chelsea Clinton is writing a girl power book. [Entertainment Weekly]



Here are some tweets that the president was allowed to publish:

This has been barf bag.