West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice did not like the new budget Republican-led legislature placed on his desk. So much so that Justice unveiled a pile of literal bull shit (or so it appears to be, I can’t smell it, thank god) to make his point as he vetoed the bill at the state capitol on Thursday.

Honestly, there really isn’t a whole lot else to say. My heart goes out to the poor staffers who came into work, bleary-eyed, to realize their most important task of the day involved scooping up dung.