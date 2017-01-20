How Fun For You: We Are Live Blogging Our Interminable Drive to Washington DC

Trump and his wife Melania, accompanied by their Secret Service detail, arrive for a church service at St. John’s Episcopal Church across from the White House in Washington, Friday, Jan. 20, 2017, on Donald Trump’s inauguration day. Photo via AP

WASHINGTON, D.C. - Here we are. This is a real event, not a hallucination brought on by chugging a quart of Robitussin laced with bronzer: Donald Trump is being inaugurated President of the United States of America this morning. Festivities will being at 11:30, and right now, much of Jezebel is seated around a breakfast table in Washington in silence, broken occasionally by someone muttering darkly, “This motherfucker.”



Let’s all experience this together, because we have no choice whatsoever.