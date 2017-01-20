LiveWell, This Is Happening: We're Liveblogging the Inauguration of Donald Trump Anna MerlanToday 9:35amFiled to: donald trumppresident donald trumpgod help usjez goes to the mallinaugurationmetapost7EditPromoteShare to KinjaToggle Conversation toolsGo to permalinkYou may also likeJezebelWhere Is Everyone?The SlotAlmost 70 Democratic Lawmakers Are Now Ditching the Inauguration [Updating] The SlotHow Fun For You: We Are Live Blogging Our Interminable Drive to Washington DCJezebelSam Bee's Interview with Journalist Masha Gessen Is Absolutely TerrifyingAdvertisement Trump and his wife Melania, accompanied by their Secret Service detail, arrive for a church service at St. John’s Episcopal Church across from the White House in Washington, Friday, Jan. 20, 2017, on Donald Trump’s inauguration day. Photo via AP WASHINGTON, D.C. - Here we are. This is a real event, not a hallucination brought on by chugging a quart of Robitussin laced with bronzer: Donald Trump is being inaugurated President of the United States of America this morning. Festivities will being at 11:30, and right now, much of Jezebel is seated around a breakfast table in Washington in silence, broken occasionally by someone muttering darkly, “This motherfucker.” Advertisement Let’s all experience this together, because we have no choice whatsoever.Add UpdateAdd UpdateAdvertisement