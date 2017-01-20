LiveWell, This Is Happening: We're Liveblogging the Inauguration of Donald Trump Anna MerlanToday 9:35amFiled to: donald trumppresident donald trumpgod help usjez goes to the mallinaugurationmetapost14EditPromoteShare to KinjaToggle Conversation toolsGo to permalinkYou may also likeJezebelWhere Is Everyone?The SlotIs There a Huge Crowd Out on the Mall for Trump's Inauguration? A Visual InvestigationThe SlotDonald Trump Plagiarized Bane in His Inaugural SpeechThe SlotHaha What the Fuck Is Kellyanne Conway Wearing Advertisement Image via Getty. WASHINGTON, D.C. - Here we are. This is a real event, not a hallucination brought on by chugging a quart of Robitussin laced with bronzer: Donald Trump is being inaugurated President of the United States of America this morning. Festivities will being at 11:30, and right now, much of Jezebel is seated around a breakfast table in Washington in silence, broken occasionally by someone muttering darkly, “This motherfucker.” Advertisement Let’s all experience this together, because we have no choice whatsoever.Add UpdateAdd UpdateAdvertisement