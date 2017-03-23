Image via Getty.

President Trump recently participated in an interview with Time Magazine’s Michael Scherer for a cover story about his relationship with the truth. Predictably, this conversation really tested the limits of irony.



In the full transcript of the interview published by Time, Trump lies a lot, says a number of half-true things, does not admit he was incorrect to link Ted Cruz’s father with Lee Harvey Oswald, foists responsibility for his inaccuracies onto media reports that he misrepresents, says the word “Brexit” 11 times, and forms sentences like “Brussels, I said, Brussels is not Brussels.” But, listen, some of it was fine! In the transcript below, we have redacted everything that is not verifiably true. What remains is everything the president said that is definitely true.

I’m going to go pass out.

Correction: We actually missed another false statement. Trump received 306 electoral college votes on election day, but thanks to two “faithless” electors, his official tally is 304; his claims that he “ended up at 306” and “ended up getting to 306" are technically false.