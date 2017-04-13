An artistic rendering of the Trump Doctrine. Image via Getty.

Welcome to Barf Bag, a daily politics roundup to help you sort through the chaotic Trumpian news cycle.



As some famous guy once wrote, “April is the cruellest month.”

Here’s all the shit we couldn’t cover today:

The Pentagon announced that it dropped a GBU-43, the largest non-nuclear bomb in the US military’s inventory, on ISIS forces in Afghanistan. It is the first time that the United States has used the bomb which, according to reports, was considered in the early days of the Iraq War (Part II, in 2003). According to a statement from the Pentagon, the bomb was the “right munition” for targeting ISIS. [Washington Post]



Donald Trump declined to say whether or not he authorized the airstrike. Instead, he said that “I authorize my military,” adding that “We have the greatest military in the world and they’ve done a job, as usual.” Trump described the airstrike as a “very, very successful mission.” I’m having terrible flashbacks to Trump’s February press conference where he waxed poetically about nuclear weapons. [White House Pool]



Meanwhile, in Syria, another country we’re bombing, an American-led coalition airstrike killed 18 American allies. [New York Times]



According to a report, British spy agencies have “specific concrete and corroborative evidence of collusion,” between the Trump campaign and “agents of [Russian] influence.” [The Guardian]



House Democrats are calling for Jared Kushner’s security clearance to be revoked. [The Hill]



No one is really sure how much Donald Trump’s trips to Mar-a-Largo are costing taxpayers but, dear lord, don’t eat there. [Associated Press]



Speaking of food, I’m pretty certain that despite his dumb trolling, Donald Trump Jr. has never eaten at a Chick-fil-A. [Talking Points Memo]



A reporter went deep on Ivanka Trump’s Passover Insta. [Twitter]



The Anti-Defamation League has offered to teach Sean Spicer and other White House staffers about the Holocaust. [WSJ]



Huma Abedin is maybe shopping a book for the reasonable price of $2 million. [The Hollywood Reporter]



No thank you, Martin O’Malley. [USA Today]



Here are some tweets that the president was allowed to publish:

This has been Barf Bag.