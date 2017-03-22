On Wednesday, U.S. officials confirmed to CNN that the FBI has information suggesting that Trump associates were in communication with Russia in order to “possibly coordinate the release of information damaging to Hillary Clinton’s campaign,” confirming what has been speculated for months.



At Monday’s House Intelligence Committee hearing, FBI director James Comey confirmed that the FBI was looking into possible Russian interference in the 2016 election. According to an official who spoke to CNN, the new information suggests “people connected to the campaign were in contact and it appeared they were giving the thumbs up to release information when it was ready.” The information they have is “circumstantial,” so to draw any definitive conclusion as to what precisely it means would be unwise, but as CNN reports, “the information suggesting collusion is now a large focus of the investigation.”

The information in question is currently in review by the FBI and includes “human intelligence, travel, business and phone records and accounts of in-person meetings.” Whatever is actually contained within that intelligence is enough to suggest that the coordination took place. Other Trump associates like Michael Flynn, Paul Manafort, Roger Stone and Carter Page are also being investigated for their ties to Russia, making for a very stinky kettle of fish.



Both the White House and the FBI have declined to comment, but I’m sure President Trump will tweet something very soon.