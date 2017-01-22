Trump's Press Secretary Sean Spicer Has Apparently Been Mad at Dippin' Dots For YearsHannah GoldToday 4:43pmFiled to: BAD TWEETSICE CREAM OF THE FUTURESAM SPICERLIES42332EditPromoteShare to KinjaToggle Conversation toolsGo to permalinkBefore Sean Spicer became Donald Trump’s blatantly lying press secretary, he was a political strategist with an unusually pronounced frozen dessert vendetta. Between 2010-2015 Spicer tweeted several times about Dippin’ Dots, always with malice, though it’s not clear why.Counterpoint: Dippin’ Dots is good. Hannah Gold@togglecoatWeekends at JezebelReply423 repliesLeave a reply