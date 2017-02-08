Image via Getty.

This report on Trump’s calls to foreign leaders is astounding and I think I’ll never sleep again? [Politico]

Axios reported that the GOP is pushing conservative sites to run hit pieces on CNN’s Jake Tapper because he... asks Kellyanne Conway hard questions? “So now we sit and wait to see which obedient attack dog follows orders. Arf arf!!” Tapper tweeted. [Axios]

Today in a press conference, Sean Spicer said he hopes that Coretta Scott King “would support Senator Sessions’ nomination” if she were alive and that anyone who questions the success of the Yemen raid “owes an apology” to the Navy SEAL who died. [NBC News]

Here’s a good video of Donald Trump saying “bing.” [Vice]

Here’s another good video of press secretary Sean Spicer mispronouncing words. [GQ]

A Pennsylvania state lawmaker said, in a Facebook post directed at Trump, “why don’t you come after me... you loofah-faced shit-gibbon!!!” [Philly Voice]

Oh, Sean Spicer also made up another terrorist attack. This one was in Atlanta! [CNN]

The Dept. of Homeland Security under Secretary John Kelly is considering forcing visitors to the U.S. to hand over their social media passwords. [NBC News]

Unfortunately, no, it looks like we did not get rid of Carly Fiorina, who is mulling a Senate run. [Politico]

A House GOP committee voted to eliminate the independent Election Assistance Commission, which should certainly help them figure out that whole voter fraud thing. [ABC News]

Rep Ted Lieu (D-Calif.) is introducing legislation that would require a psychiatrist at the White House. [Huffington Post]

Trump continues to undermine the independent judiciary, almost like... he... wants to be a dictator or something. Judge Neil Gorsuch, Trump’s Supreme Court pick, called the president’s comments “disheartening” and “demoralizing.” [Washington Post, CNN]

Here are some tweets that the president was allowed to publish:

