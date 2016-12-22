Photo via AP

After coyly pretending like she wouldn’t take a job in the White House, Trump adviser and his most energetic cable news defender Kellyanne Conway has been named “adviser to the president.” The adviser position was created under Richard Nixon, who hired eight of them before his eventual impeachment. The past is often prologue, Kellyanne.

Conway was Trump’s third and final campaign manager and has served as a senior adviser during his transition. But in a very effective Serena Joy impression, she pretended as though she couldn’t possibly take a White House job because of her four children under the age of 12, and that good moms don’t do that. As she said at an event earlier this month, per Politico:

“I do politely mention to them the question isn’t would you take the job, the male sitting across from me who’s going to take a big job in the White House. The question is would you want your wife to,” Conway said, describing conversations she’s had with male colleagues. “Would you want the mother of children to? You really see their entire visage change. It’s like, oh, no, they wouldn’t want their wife to take that job.”

In a matter of weeks, she’s vaulted into the current century. On the morning shows today, Conway proclaimed herself very excited to continue in a “communications” role, that is, appearing on our televisions to placidly defend things like Trump’s proposed Muslim ban.

Conway also found time to defend the insane, unprecedented amount of wealth concentrated in the Trump cabinet, and the fact that they can’t find anyone to perform at the inauguration. What an extremely long few years this promises to be.