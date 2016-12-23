Trump Will Grant Your Christmas Wish, If Your Christmas Wish Is For a Horrifying Nuclear Arms RaceAnna MerlanYesterday 8:55amFiled to: donald trumppresident-elect trumptransition 2016nukesjesus christhe is actually going to kill us allit's weird to even make jokes about this franklynuclear weaponsnuclear arsenal30421EditPromoteShare to KinjaToggle Conversation toolsGo to permalink Photo via AP Here at Jezebel, we recently received a loving but stern memo from our editors about our overuse of the word “hell” as a metaphor for what this country and this year feel like. So instead, I will say that Donald Trump’s bold proclamation Friday that he’s ready and excited for an “arms race” makes me feel like I’m on a tropical vacation that goes on forever and in which I am permanently engulfed in flames! Advertisement Yesterday, Trump tweeted that the U.S. needs more nukes until other people stop having nukes:Today, in a statement to the Morning Joe hosts, he clarified that yes, he’s ready and excited for a potential arms race. He used those words, “arms race,” because the ‘80s are alive and here to irradiate us all:“Let it be an arms race,” he said, according to the statement. “We will outmatch them at every past and outlast them all.” Advertisement Donald Trump’s friend Vladimir Putin has also expressed an interest in expanding his country’s nuclear capabilities, both of them merrily ignoring decades of nuclear nonproliferation treaties and discussions that took us back from the brink of ending civilization. According to CNN, flacks are trying to clean up Trump’s mess by pretending he tweeted something else yesterday: Advertisement Sponsored Trump communications director Jason Miller sent a statement to try to explain the President-elect’s tweet on nuclear capability.He suggested Trump was “referring to the threat of nuclear proliferation and the critical need to prevent it,” although that was not referenced in the tweet. He also said Trump was emphasizing the need to “modernize our deterrent capability.”On MSNBC, Trump’s new press secretary and current RNC chair Sean Spicer also said that Trump didn’t say what he said. In a brain-bending conversation with Matt Lauer, he promised “we’ll all be just fine.”According to a White House pool report, Donald Trump is currently in West Palm Beach, playing a nice round of golf with Tiger Woods. I’m glad one of us is having a relaxing day. Anna Merlananna.merlan@jezebel.com@annamerlanReporter, JezebelPGP Fingerprint: 67B5 5767 9D6F 652E 8EFD 76F5 3CF0 DAF2 79E5 1FB6|PGP KeyReply304 repliesLeave a reply