Image via Getty.

Welcome to Barf Bag, a daily politics roundup to help you sort through the chaotic Trumpian news cycle.

Advertisement

Do you hear that? It’s the sound of democracy dying.

Here’s all the shit we couldn’t cover today:

U.S. District Judge Gonzalo Curiel, who Trump accused of bias due to his ethnicity and called a “total disgrace” during the campaign, has approved a $25 million fraud settlement between the now-defunct Trump University and its former students. [Chicago Tribune]



After former National Security Advisor Michael Flynn sought immunity in exchange for his testimony on conversations with Russia, White House Press Secretary told reporters that Trump wants Flynn to testify. Per Spicer, Trump says Flynn “should go up there and do what he needs to do to get the story out.” [The Hill]



A federal judge has granted EMW Women’s Surgical Center, the only abortion provider left in Kentucky, a temporary injunction that will prevent it from shutting down. The federal lawsuit states that on March 13, ENW received a notice “out of the blue” citing concerns about the facility and threatened to shut it down. The order is valid for two weeks [CNN]



This is what happens if Trump is traveling to Mar-a-Lago and a pilot flies into the restricted air space. [NPR]



Two journalists who believe they were put on the “kill list” under the Obama Administration are suing Trump and other administration officials, alleging that Trump has maintained the list illegally. [Politico]



Here are some tweets that the president was allowed to publish:

This has been Barf Bag.