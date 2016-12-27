Law enforcement officers evacuated tourists and shoppers from Trump Tower without explanation late on Tuesday, prompting a series of panicked tweets to emanate from the president-elect’s expensive home in Midtown Manhattan.

An NYPD spokesperson, Sophia Mason, told Jezebel that police were investigating a suspicious package. “That’s all I have right now,” she said. Numerous NYPD and FDNY units were responding to the evacuation, according to the White House press pool.

Update, 5:15 pm – All clear! That was fast.

Update, 5:25 pm – It was a bag of children’s toys. Hm.