Trump Tower Was Evacuated While Police Investigated a Bag of Children's Toys
Brendan O'Connor
43 minutes ago
Filed to: trump tower
donald trump
nypd
new york city
suspicious package

Law enforcement officers evacuated tourists and shoppers from Trump Tower without explanation late on Tuesday, prompting a series of panicked tweets to emanate from the president-elect's expensive home in Midtown Manhattan.

An NYPD spokesperson, Sophia Mason, told Jezebel that police were investigating a suspicious package. "That's all I have right now," she said. Numerous NYPD and FDNY units were responding to the evacuation, according to the White House press pool.

Update, 5:15 pm – All clear! That was fast.

Update, 5:25 pm – It was a bag of children's toys. Hm.

Brendan O'Connor
brendan.oconnor@gawker.com
@_grendan
Staff writer, Jezebel.com