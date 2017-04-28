Image via Getty.

On Friday, Donald Trump, always looking out for the little guy, told an audience at the NRA’s annual convention that the powerful gun lobby has “a true friend and champion in the White House.” He is the first sitting president to meet with the NRA since Ronald Reagan. [The New York Times]



Trump has appointed Charmaine Yoest, the former CEO and president of anti-abortion policy center Americans United for Life, to serve as assistant secretary for public affairs at the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services. She will report directly to Tom Price, who is also anti-choice, at the agency responsible for protecting and managing public health. [Rewire]

How has TMZ gotten so many recent scoops on the White House? Apparently Jason Chaffetz, the Utah Congressmen who recently took medical leave for a foot injury he sustained 12 years ago, is pals with TMZ’s Harvey Levin. [Huffington Post]



In the first quarter of Trump’s presidency, the US economy’s growth hit its weakest point in three years. Thanks, Obama. [CNBC]

Congress managed to avoid a government shutdown—for now. The budget leaves out border wall funding and continues to cover healthcare subsidies that go to lower income Americans under the Affordable Care Act. [CNN]

