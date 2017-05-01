Donald Trump—the human equivalent of a teenage boy slumber party abundant in erections and pimples—has lately engaged in some tough guy talk regarding North Korea. And in turn, North Korea’s government has suggested that Trump stop tweeting pugnacious nonsense if he doesn’t want trouble. But amidst these crackling tensions, Trump has redirected course, remarking that he’d be “honored” to meet with the country’s leader, Kim Jong Un—that, indeed, the authoritarian dictator is “a pretty smart cookie.”
Trump Thinks Kim Jong Un Is a 'Smart Cookie,' Would Totally Meet With Him
