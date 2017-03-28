Image via AP.

Welcome to Barf Bag, a daily politics roundup to help you sort through the chaotic Trumpian news cycle.



AAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHH!

Here’s all the shit we couldn’t cover today:

Today, Donald Trump signed a wide-ranging executive order designed to fuck Obama’s climate legacy into the ground, claiming things like “energy independence”—what?—and “coal jobs”—not really? During his rousing speech (which, if humans are still around in 100 years, will be remembered vividly as the moment we truly lost our shit), he touted his electoral victory in Michigan, mispronounced the word “believe,” and handed his pen to a coal miner as a souvenir. [New York Times]

Press Secretary Sean Spicer, an irritable toad on his best day, was an atrocious dick to April Ryan, the DC bureau chief for American Urban Radio Networks. [The Daily Beast]

When asked whether he would continue to lead the House Intelligence Committee investigation into Russian meddling in the 2016 election, Devin Nunes asked, “Why would I not?” Well! [The New York Times]

Here’s a video compilation of Donald Trump moving things around on tables like some kind of obsessive-compulsive alien. [Twitter]

DNC Chair Tom Perez asked all DNC staffers to submit resignation letters in a reorganization push. [NBC News]

Ann Romney wants to lobby against Trump’s proposed cuts to NIH. [Yahoo]

Trump is trying to shut down a lawsuit from former Apprentice contestant Summer Zervos. [The Hill]

Here are some tweets that the president was allowed to publish:

This has been Barf Bag.

