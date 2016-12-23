Millionaire slumlord turned failed New York gubernatorial candidate turned Donald Trump New York campaign chair Carl Paladino has apprised the New York alt-weekly Artvoice of his wishes for 2017: He would like Barack Obama to die of mad cow disease and Michelle Obama to “return to being a male.”

Advertisement

Paladino, the homophobe who used to own two gay clubs, was one of several local public figures to whom Artvoice posed a number of routine questions. The publication did not receive routine answers (sic throughout):

Artvoice: What would you most like to happen in 2017? Carl Paladino: Obama catches mad cow disease after being caught having relations with a Herford. He dies before his trial and is buried in a cow pasture next to Valerie Jarret, who died weeks prior, after being convicted of sedition and treason, when a Jihady cell mate mistook her for being a nice person and decapitated her. Artvoice: What would you most like to see go in 2017? Carl Paladino: Michelle Obama. I’d like her to return to being a male and let loose in the outback of Zimbabwe where she lives comfortably in a cave with Maxie, the gorilla.

Asked by the Buffalo News to confirm that he had actually said these things, Paladino said, “Of course I did...Tell them all to go fuck themselves.” He added: “Tell that Rod Watson I made that comment just for him.” Watson is an editor and columnist at the News. He is also black.

Advertisement

Update – 1:40 pm

“It has nothing to do with race,” Paladino said in a statement. Haha, okay!