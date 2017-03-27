Image via AP Photo.

Welcome to Barf Bag, a daily politics roundup to help you sort through the chaotic Trumpian news cycle.

But look how good he holds that pen! What a big, strong boy!

Here’s all the shit we couldn’t cover today:

According to the latest Gallup poll, Trump has hit his lowest approval rating yet at 36 percent, which would be an astonishing feat for literally any other president this early on (Obama never got below 38 percent). Interviews for the poll took place directly after the AHCA effort imploded. [Politico]

Here is yet another article on frustration and infighting in the White House—“there is no amount of reporting that could accurately describe the subterfuge, animosity and finger-pointing that is currently happening within the ranks of the senior staff,” a former Trump campaign aide told Politico. [Politico]

Senate investigators plan to question Jared Kushner about his meetings with the Russian ambassador, one of which was previously undisclosed and involved Sergey N. Gorkov, the head of Russia’s sanctioned state-owned development bank. [New York Times]

Meanwhile, Ivanka and Jared are settling into their new DC home, and their neighbors are pissed. She drives in a four-vehicle motorcade, apparently! Seems reasonable! [Associated Press]

House Intelligence Committee chair Devin Nunes, a tricksy badger with dark plans for your front lawn, went to the White House to secretly review the classified documents that he later briefed the president and the press on, fueling suspicions that the White House supplied the information. [The Washington Post]

While sitting at an extraordinarily tiny desk, Donald Trump signed two bills undoing Obama-era regulations that included training requirements for teachers and school accountability rules. [The Hill]

He also signed a bill that repealed a regulation protecting workers from wage theft. [The Huffington Post]

Here are some tweets that the president was allowed to publish:

This has been Barf Bag.