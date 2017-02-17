Photo: AP

What did you do on Valentines Day? Because I’ll tell you what esteemed President Donald J. Trump did, he forced Chris Christie to eat a hunk of meatloaf in front of him and made his wife watch the whole thing.

Advertisement

I, for one, find it heartening that Trump has found time in between watching cable news and allowing Steve Bannon to run the country to continue his ongoing humiliation of New Jersey governor Chris Christie. It’s so important for presidents to have hobbies and the occasional “me” time.

And Christie is an active participant in the ritual shaming, volunteering this deeply embarrassing story about his lunch at the White House on a live radio broadcast.

“Basically what he explained to me was, ‘Here’s the menu, but if there’s something else you want, just tell them and they’ll make it.’” Christie said. “This is what it’s like to be with Trump. He says, ‘There’s the menu, you guys order whatever you want.’ And then he says, ‘Chris, you and I are going to have the meatloaf.’”

Advertisement

Christie’s wife Mary Pat, who was also present at the dinner, was permitted to order whatever she wanted.

Christie says the meatloaf was good, but then again wouldn’t you?