President Donald Trump, a tetanus-covered pile of rust initially designed to be climbed on by Rachel Dratch in an episode of Billy On the Street but rejected due to safety concerns, announced Tuesday that he would continue enforcing a 2014 executive order protecting LGBTQ federal workers from discrimination.



The full statement was published by BuzzFeed, and reads:



“The President is proud to have been the first ever GOP nominee to mention the LGBTQ community in his nomination acceptance speech, pledging then to protect the community from violence and oppression. The executive order signed in 2014, which protects employees from anti-LGBTQ workplace discrimination while working for federal contractors, will remain intact.”

Though Trump’s decision can almost be seen as a sliver of good news, BuzzFeed notes that his staff “did not rule out [a separate] religious freedom order that could curtail some of Obama’s LGBT protections.”

Additionally, he violated his pledge to protect the LGBTQ community “from violence and oppression” last week, when he banned immigrants and refugees from at least three countries (Iran, Somalia, and Yemen) where homosexuality is punishable by death.