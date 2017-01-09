Image via Getty.

Meryl Streep was presented with the Golden Globes’s Cecil B. DeMille Lifetime Achievement award on Sunday night, and took the opportunity to encourage everyone to support the free press and commit themselves to compassion and empathy. This did not sit well with the Trump camp.

Donald Trump’s top aide, Kellyanne Conway, was on Fox and Friends this morning to ask why, if Meryl Streep is so concerned with how the president-elect mocked a reporter with a musculoskeletal disorder, she wasn’t saying anything about the four people charged with tormenting a man with “mental health challenges” in a Facebook Live video. While a terrible crime, none of the alleged assailants are about to be inaugurated as president, so that may have been why they weren’t on Streep’s index cards. Conway also said that she was “concerned that somebody with a platform like Meryl Streep’s is inciting people’s worst instincts.”

It is very concerning when someone in a position of power encourages their followers to indulge in violence, hate, and fear, which is something Kellyanne Conway perfectly understands. As you might imagine, Donald Trump was none too happy with Streep’s words, and let loose on Twitter early in the morning:

While Conway didn’t say on Fox and Friends that Hollywood entertainers should stand back from politics, in her fantasy Streep would take the stage and give her neutral support of Trump and all the bullying he can dish out. Conway said, “I really wish she would have stood up last night and said, ‘I didn’t like the election results but he is our president and we’re going to support him.’”