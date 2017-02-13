Image via Associated Press.

Another Trump advisor who looks like a corpse and hates people of color already? But it’s only Monday!

Here’s all the shit we couldn’t cover today:

Trump advisor and slimy piece of forgotten asparagus Stephen Miller was reportedly a racist nightmare in high school. Whaddya know?! [Univision, Los Angeles Times, Twitter]



Melania Trump has not been around much! But she will be keeping Michelle Obama’s vegetable garden, which is the only good news I’ve heard in three weeks. [NBC]

Rep. Jason Chaffetz (R-Utah), chair of the House Oversight Committee who has few to zero immediate plans for oversight, is not bothered at all by constituents screaming “do your job!” at him. Why would he be bothered by that? [Washington Post]

A Tennessee bill sponsored by avid Breitbart reader Rep. Terri Lynn Weaver would repeal a law that declared children born via artificial insemination as legitimate offspring of the husband and wife. Attorneys, state democrats and gay rights advocates say that the bill is aimed at undermining parental rights of lesbian couples. [Talking Points Memo]

Has anyone been reading Sen. Chuck Grassley’s tweets lately? They are a lot! Wow! [Twitter]

Vice President Mike Pence is quietly staffing the White House with an army of evangelical Christians. [Politico]

Ivanka Trump, her father, and Prime Minister Justin Trudeau participated in a roundtable with women business leaders, launching something called the “United States Canada Council for the Advancement of Women Business Leaders-Female Entrepreneurs,” perhaps internally known as Cuck Council for Women Empowerment Stuff Haha What Is This. [CNN]

Trump advisor Sebastian Gorka appears to have literally dressed up as a Hungarian Nazi for Trump’s inauguration. [Talking Points Memo]

Democratic senators sent a letter to the Dept. of Defense questioning the security of the president’s personal phone. [BuzzFeed]

Trump, whose presidency so far has been mostly vacation and “working dinners,” will reportedly return to Mar-a-Lago for the third straight weekend. [Palm Beach Post]

Here are some tweets that the president was allowed to publish:

Did someone steal his phone today, though?



