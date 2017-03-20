Image via AP Photo.

Are the snowflakes... perhaps... coming from inside the house?

Far-right commentator Tomi Lahren, who recently said on The View that her preference for “limited government” extended to abortion—“stay out of my guns, and you can stay out of my body as well”—has reportedly been suspended from The Blaze after a huge conservative backlash and a public hammering from her boss Glenn Beck. The racist vitriol was fine, apparently, but ideological consistency was really where she crossed the line. [The Daily Caller]

Neil Gorsuch’s confirmation hearing began today amidst lingering fury over a stolen Supreme Court seat. “For me, this hearing is about the people in this country who are getting screwed every single stinking minute and hour of the day,” Sen. Mazie Hirono (D-Hawaii) said. “As I’ve reviewed your opinions, I have not seen that the rights of minorities are a priority for you. In fact, a pattern jumps out at me: you rarely seem to find in favor of the little guy.” [Politico]

Today, Sean Spicey tried to claim that Paul Manafort, Trump’s former campaign chairman, played a “very limited role for a very limited amount of time” in the Trump campaign. [Politico]

Paul Ryan proudly unveiled newly-passed legislation to allow states to require unemployed Americans seeking welfare to undergo drug testing, a practice that has been proven over and over and over again to be extremely expensive and extremely ineffective. [Vice]

Trump cannot stop golfing. [Washington Post]

A Le Pen victory in France is becoming “more plausible.” [New York Times]

Meanwhile, British Prime Minister Theresa May will trigger the Brexit process next week. [BBC]

