Coming on the heels of FBI Director James Comey’s public confirmation that the FBI is investigating whether the Trump campaign colluded with Russia, sources told Reuters that Secretary of State Rex Tillerson plans to skip his first meeting with NATO allies in favor of attending Trump’s April talks with Chinese President Xi Jinping. He will reportedly go to Russia later that month. It almost seems like everyone making decisions in the executive branch is very stupid! But that would be crazy! [Reuters]

A Ukrainian lawmaker released documents allegedly showing that Paul Manafort, Trump’s former campaign manager, laundered payments from the party of Kremlin-linked former Ukrainian president Viktor Yanukovych, who is currently wanted in Ukraine on corruption charges. [Washington Post]

President Trump’s son-in-law and advisor Jared Kushner is building a gigantic dick-shaped skyscraper, located at 666 5th Avenue. I would love to wake up from this coma that I am clearly in? [WSJ]

At Neil Gorsuch’s confirmation hearing today, Sen. Al Franken gave the judge a memorable grilling while Sen. Jeff Flake asked, and I quote: “Would you rather fight 100 duck-sized horses or one horse-sized duck?” [Raw Story, Twitter]

Here’s another humiliating thing a senator said, this time Democrat Maria Cantwell, referring to the AHCA bill: “I wish I could get a famous rapper from Seattle here, Mr. Macklemore, because this truly is a heist.” Nope. Nope. [Twitter]

Trump is personally bullying House Republicans into voting for a healthcare bill that he has absolutely not read. [Politico]

And North Korea is pursuing an “acceleration” of its nuclear and missile programs, byeee! [Reuters]



