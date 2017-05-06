Republican members of Congress, perhaps best known for the daily lies they tell themselves and others, often about matters of life and death, have been painfully honest at least about one thing: they don’t read.
According to CNN, three GOP congressmen have readily volunteered the information that, no, they didn’t read all of the monstrous health care deprivation bill that they just helped to pass, that’s what staffers are for! The bill, which the House approved by a narrow margin on Thursday, could end health insurance coverage for some 24 million Americans, cause premiums and deductibles for the oldest and sickest people in the country to skyrocket, and block women from accessing reproductive health services in several different ways.