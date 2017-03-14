Image via YouTube.

Congratulations to all.

Here’s all the shit we couldn’t cover today:

Jesse fucking Watters, Bill O’Reilly’s suckling frat star best known for a racist segment mocking Chinese immigrants, is going on Air Force One to interview Donald Trump tomorrow. [Business Insider]

A company owned by the family of Jared Kushner, a man who seems to have replaced the State Department, recently signed an “unusually favorable” deal with a Chinese firm thought to be linked to the Chinese government. The company says that Jared sold his ownership stake in the building in question, so the deal poses no conflict to his role as senior advisor to his father-in-law. Nothing to see here, certainly. [Bloomberg]

Um, actually, Paul Ryan is “encouraged” by the CBO that his health care bill would cause an estimated 24 million people to lose their health insurance and force poorer seniors to pay higher premiums. [Twitter/Fox News]

On the other hand, Trump could just toss the bill, purposefully sabotage Obamacare in time for midterms, and blame it on Democrats. [Politico]

The IRS has stripped Richard Spencer’s nazi group of tax-exempt status—a thing that it had, for some reason—for failing to file tax returns. [Washington Post]

In other Nazi/Trumper/conspiracy lunatic news, they’re all fighting with each other on the internet. [The Daily Beast]

Here are some tweets that the president was allowed to publish:

