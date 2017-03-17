Donald Trump, noted orator and author of the forthcoming Art of the Handshake, shared an extremely awkward and tense moment with German Chancellor Angela Merkel on Friday morning.

During a photo op in the White House’s Oval Office, which marked the first face-to-face meeting between two of the world’s most powerful leaders, photographers asked the two to shake hands. Merkel was fine with this idea. Trump was not.

Even looking in Merkel’s direction was apparently one indignity too much for Trump, who looked like he just took a handful of Metamucil tablets and was trying very, very hard to not take a dump. Trump responded with total silence, as if Merkel was the Ghost of Hillary Clinton’s 2016 Campaign that continues to haunt him, ultimately refusing.

The exchange was one of Trump’s many extremely uncomfortable handshakes. Maybe Merkel would have had better luck with a wimpy high-five.