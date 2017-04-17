Image via AP Photo.

Around the same time our president told North Korea they “gotta behave,” a North Korean official has accused the United States of creating “a dangerous situation in which a thermonuclear war may break out at any moment.” SO! [The Guardian]

Tomorrow is the “jungle” primary for Georgia’s closely-watched special election to fill Tom Price’s seat in a conservative-leaning district that only barely went for Trump. Democrat Jon Ossoff is leading in the polls and faces a fractured GOP opposition, but if he doesn’t win the seat outright tomorrow with at least 50 percent of the primary vote (and he’s only polling around 42 percent), it’ll be much more difficult for him to beat a united Republican opposition in the June special election. [New Yorker]

Following a contested, razor-thin referendum victory, increasingly authoritarian Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has succeeded in officially gutting the country’s system of parliamentary democracy and awarding himself vast and mostly unchecked powers. Since the failed coup last July, Erdogan has been imprisoning journalists and “dissidents” in huge numbers and purging institutions of suspected “gulenists.” Naturally, Donald Trump reportedly gave him a congratulatory phone call today. [Huffington Post]

Eric Trump, who is supposed to be running his father’s business, which we are all supposed to believe is not directly entangled with the West Wing, just keeps chiming in about foreign policy. [Twitter]

The White House spelled the word “education” wrong in a Snapchat today. [The Hill]

New Mexico Gov. Susana Martinez has vetoed higher education funding. [Washington Post]

Here are some tweets that the president was allowed to publish:

