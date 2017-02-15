Image via Getty

Organizers of the Women’s March on Washington have set March 8 as the date for the Women’s General Strike.

The Day Without a Woman strike, calling on women to collectively resist in support of our rights, was announced earlier this month without a date. A Women’s March Instagram post reads in part:

In the spirit of women and their allies coming together for love and liberation, we offer A Day Without A Woman. We ask: do businesses support our communities, or do they drain our communities? Do they strive for gender equity or do they support the policies and leaders that perpetuate oppression? Do they align with a sustainable environment or do they profit off destruction and steal the futures of our children? We saw what happened when millions of us stood together in January, and now we know that our army of love greatly outnumbers the army of fear, greed and hatred. On March 8th, International Women’s Day, let’s unite again in our communities for A Day Without A Woman. Over the next few weeks we will be sharing more information on what actions on that day can look like for you.

What can or will you do on this day? Stay tuned here for more details.