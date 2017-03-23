Image via Getty.

After three long weeks of trying to craft and negotiate a health care bill that would sufficiently screw over the poor, the sick, the elderly and women, the American Health Care Act won’t be voted on tonight as initially planned. [Bloomberg]



Why? Well, it seems that despite offering large concessions to the Freedom Caucus, including gutting requirements that insurance cover prenatal care, the AHCA wasn’t apocalyptic enough in scope. Republicans were apparently defeated by their own broad contempt for human beings. [Associated Press]



Hm, it looks like there wasn’t a single woman involved in the negotiations to gut maternity and newborn coverage. [Vox]



To give you a sense of how much Republican lawmakers care about women, take this vignette from Senator Pat Roberts today. When asked by a TPM reporter if he supported repealing Obamacare, Roberts sarcastically responded, “I wouldn’t want to lose my mammograms.” [Twitter]



But it’s okay, Roberts later apologized. [Talking Points Memo]



I’m tired of listening to all these men talk about women’s healthcare as though it’s an abstract concept. [Huffington Post]



The NEA has found a very unlikely champion in Mike Huckabee. [Washington Post]



It looks like Democrats might actually filibuster Gorsuch’s nomination. [Washington Post]



Senator Lindsay Graham suggested that if Democrats filibuster that Republicans will use the nuclear option. Whatever, the end is already near. [CNN]



