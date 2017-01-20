America’s mom and dad have vacated the White House, leaving us struggling with a weird, reverse empty-nest syndrome (in addition to, you know, a growing sense of existential dread). In a new video, the Obamas unveil the Obama Foundation and a plan to build a new presidential center in South Side Chicago, where FLOTUS grew up and POTUS worked as a community organizer. The center is supposed to be a “living, working center for citizenship,” according to President Obama, and will also contain archives from the Obama administration. But before they can do all that, first they must welcome Donald Trump to the White House.

