Image via AP Photo.

Welcome to Barf Bag, a daily politics roundup to help you sort through the chaotic Trumpian news cycle.



Here’s all the shit we couldn’t cover today:

The “American Health Care Act,” also known as the “Fuck You, Poor and Elderly People Act,” is facing a lingering Freedom Caucus defection—to be clear, they’re the ones that think it’s too generous—that critically endangers its passage in the House tomorrow. Today, Spicey told reporters that there is no “Plan B” if the bill doesn’t pass tomorrow, which seems, perhaps, like something he should have kept to himself. [Washington Post]

Meanwhile, Kentucky Rep. Thomas Massie would like everyone to know that he changed his vote on AHCA from “no” to “hell no.” [Twitter]

Added to the long list of people who hate Trump’s nasty little budget proposal are Republican governors, who—oops!—actually do need help from the big bad federal government. [New York Times]

House Intelligence Commitee chair Devin Nunes, who served on the Trump transition team and is now somehow leading an investigation into the Trump campaign’s ties to Russia, is up to something bizarre and fairly convoluted and I’m not even going to try to summarize it so you should click on these links. [Politico, Twitter]

Here are some highlights from today’s Gorsuch hearing. [New York Times]

The LAPD is concerned that ICE fears are keeping Latinxs in Los Angeles from reporting rape and domestic violence. [Huffington Post]

Texas women dressed in Handmaids Tale outfits protested a recently-approved bill that would ban a commonly used second trimester abortion procedure. [My Statesman]

Here are some tweets that the president was allowed to publish:

This has been Barf Bag.