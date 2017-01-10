Image via AP Photo.

On April 19, 1912, a subcommittee of the U.S. Senate Commerce Committee held hearings on the sinking of the RMS Titanic in the newly built Kennedy Caucus Room of the Russell Senate Office Building. In the same room, 107 years later, Sen. Jeff Sessions is facing questioning from the Senate Judiciary Committee to be confirmed for the role of Attorney General of the United States under President Donald Trump. What a bookend, folks.

The Kennedy Caucus Room has also held hearings on the Pearl Harbor attack, the Vietnam War, and Watergate.

Sessions, an Alabama Tea Party darling who is named after the president of the Confederacy, has a long, rich history of dancing with racism, for which he was barred from a federal judgeship in 1986. He is a far, far-right ideological conservative, a longtime Trump loyalist, and an anti-immigration hard-liner who voted against reauthorizing Violence Against Women Act. He also questioned whether Trump’s pussy-grabbing qualified as sexual assault.

Life is truly a beautiful poem.