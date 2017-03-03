Photo: AP

We may never know whether Donald J. Trump, our esteemed president and leader, is actually a billionaire, since he won’t release his tax returns. But he does own a tie company, and I’d assume the White House has a sewing kit or two he could use if he can’t afford alterations? And yet, not only is he still tying his tie down with scotch tape, he’s started using multiple pieces.

Sadly, the tape doesn’t work on his hair.