Abbott’s office went live at roughly 8 p.m., at which point the governor spoke for five minutes about the responsibility of lawmakers to “keep us safe.” He leaned heavily upon the tragic death of Kate Steinle, as evidence for the ban’s necessity. In 2015, Steinle was allegedly killed by undocumented immigrant Juan Francisco Lopez-Sanchez in San Francisco—another sanctuary city. Now politicians like Abbott are exploiting her death in order to portray undocumented immigrants as uniformly dangerous.

After his appeal, Abbott uncapped his pen, brandished it before the camera, and signed the bill.

“Texas has now banned sanctuary cities in the Lone Star State,” he declared proudly.

Screengrab via Facebook

As the Associate Press reports, this legislation enables police officers across Texas to demand the immigration status of anyone they detain, whether for a small traffic infraction or a significant crime. Texas’s Legislature, currently dominated by Republicans, refers to the bill as a “show-me-your-papers” expedient. And now that it has become law, sheriffs must comply with U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) or else face jail as a penalty. Among other things, this means detaining criminal suspects at ICE’s request so that they can be deported.

