On Sunday evening, Texas Governor Greg Abbott appeared live on Facebook where he enthusiastically signed a bill banning sanctuary cities in his state. The first-term Republican governor, who scribbled his signature with flourish, did not provide the public with any advance notice regarding this signing.
Texas Governor Greg Abbott Has Signed Bill Banning 'Sanctuary Cities'
