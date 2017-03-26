Screengrab via YouTube

Sean Hannity, a Fox News host and malevolent Teddy Ruxpin, joined Ted Koppel on CBS Sunday Morning for a discussion on political polarization in the media. And with admirable serenity, Koppel informed Hannity that he is part of the problem.

As CBS reports, Koppel charged the Fox News host with nurturing America’s intolerant political climate where, increasingly, varying perspectives are met with antipathy. Hannity did not deny that he uses his platform to promote a right-wing agenda. However, he argued that his viewers can parse editorial from fact.

“We have to give some credit to the American people that they’re somewhat intelligent and that they know the difference between an opinion show and a news show,” Hannity opined. He then accused Koppel of cynicism.

“I am cynical,” returned Koppel.

“Do you think we’re bad for America? You think I’m bad for America?”

“Yeah.”

“You do? Really?” Hannity pressed.

Then, echoing Trump’s favored descriptor, Hannity remarked, “That’s sad, Ted. That’s sad.”

But Koppel was undeterred by Hannity’s veneer of innocence and instead emphasized his ability to manipulate the emotions of his viewers.

“No, you know why [you’re bad for America?]? Because you’re very good at what you do, and because you have attracted a significantly more influential—”

“You’re selling the American people short,” Hannity interrupted.

After a brief back-and-forth on basic etiquette, Koppel continued.

“You have attracted people who are determined that ideology is more important than facts.”

After the report aired, Hannity, predictably, claimed that he had been misrepresented by CBS, and he took to Twitter to defend himself.

I am skeptical that “more Sean Hannity” would enhance our impressions of him, especially if it takes the form of a 45 minute interview. But sir, if you believe an uncut version of your blathering would redeem you, well — dwell in that fantasy.

Watch the exchange in the video below.