Sixty thousand visas cancelled under il Duce Trump last week have been restored by a Bush-appointed federal judge who temporarily blocked the executive order, the State Department announced today.



ABC reports that the State Department reversed the provisional revocation of the visas, meaning that those affected by Trump’s seven-country blanket ban may resume travel immediately. The Department of Homeland Security also stopped implementing portions of the executive order following a Friday ruling by a U.S. judge in Washington state.

From ABC:

“In accordance with the judge’s ruling, DHS has suspended any and all actions implementing the affected sections of the Executive Order,” the department’s acting press secretary Gillian Christensen said. “This includes actions to suspend passenger system rules that flag travelers for operational action ... DHS personnel will resume inspection of travelers in accordance with standard policy and procedure.” Christiansen added that the Trump administration will seek an emergency halt to the judge’s order as soon as possible. “The Department of Justice intends to file an emergency stay of this order and defend the President’s Executive Order, which is lawful and appropriate,” the Homeland Security spokesperson said. “The Order is intended to protect the homeland and the American people, and the President has no higher duty and responsibility than to do so.”

The lawsuit was filed by Washington Attorney General Bob Ferguson three days after Trump signed the executive order, the Hill reports. It argued that the travel ban targeting Muslims from seven countries violates the constitutional rights of immigrants and their families. Federal judge James Robart ruled Friday that the executive order would be stopped nationwide, effective immediately.

In response, Trump roused his despotic little sausage fingers to tap out a whiny message on Twitter:

CBP told major American airlines in a conference call late Friday that they should promptly resume “business as usual,” CNN reports.

The ruling applies only to those with valid visas. It’s unclear how many travelers will remain in limbo because their visas were cancelled.

