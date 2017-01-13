Comey. Photo via AP

This morning, members of Congress had a confidential briefing about suspected Russian hacking. We don’t know what exactly was said, obviously, but Democratic members emerged furiously angry, yelling about FBI director James Comey and darkly promising the public will hear more later. So that’s reassuring!

The Hill reports that a number of Democrats emerged from the meeting convinced that Comey is “unfit to to lead the agency:”

“I was non-judgmental until the last 15 minutes. I no longer have that confidence in him,” Rep. Tim Walz (D-Minn.), ranking member of the Veterans Affairs Committee, said as he left the meeting in the Capitol. “Some of the things that were revealed in this classified briefing — my confidence has been shook.” Rep. Elijah Cummings (Md.), senior Democrat on the House Oversight and Government Reform Committee, delivered a similar condemnation. “I’m extremely concerned — extremely,” he said. “I’ll just — I’m very angry,” echoed Rep. Mark Takano (D-Calif.).

None of that is, uh, very specific. One Congresswoman is now calling for an independent commission on the hacking allegations, suggesting that she thinks the FBI can’t be trusted to handle the investigation.

It would certainly be nice to know what the hell is going on here. In the meantime, the Department of Justice announced yesterday that they’re investigating how the FBI and Comey handled the investigation into Hillary Clinton’s emails.

And in yet another fun wrinkle, both the Washington Post and the Associated Press, citing anonymous sources, are saying today that retired general Michael Flynn, a member of the Trump transition team, had contact with the Russian ambassador to the United States the same day the Obama administration expelled 35 Russian officials from the U.S. and imposed sanctions against the country. That’s illegal. Here’s how the Post’s David Ignatius tells it:

According to a senior U.S. government official, Flynn phoned Russian Ambassador Sergey Kislyak several times on Dec. 29, the day the Obama administration announced the expulsion of 35 Russian officials as well as other measures in retaliation for the hacking. What did Flynn say, and did it undercut the U.S. sanctions? The Logan Act (though never enforced) bars U.S. citizens from correspondence intending to influence a foreign government about “disputes” with the United States. Was its spirit violated? The Trump campaign didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.

Living in a poorly-written spy thriller is, frankly, getting kind of stressful.