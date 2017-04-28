Image via Getty.

Kentucky Senator Rand Paul, quasi-Libertarian and former quasi-ophthalmologist, is teaching a class next semester at George Washington University called “Dystopian Visions.” Unfortunately, I am not a student at GW and registration is closed.

Advertisement

The class, according to the GW Hatchet, “will focus on the history of dystopian attitudes and how they relate to current events and political debates.”

“When Senator Paul’s office approached us about coming to campus to teach this course, we agreed that his unique voice as a sitting senator would provide an engaging backdrop for our students,” Columbian College of Arts and Sciences Dean Ben Vinson told the Hatchet.

Advertisement

Sen. Paul, like many current members of the Republican party, is a glorious Picasso of contradictions. He’s advocated for criminal justice reform but recently voted to confirm Jeff Sessions as attorney general; he was a staunch opponent of the entire concept of executive orders when Obama was president but doesn’t seem to have minded the steep mountain of ‘em that Donald Trump has signed. Having once spent an entire day watching Rand Paul stomp around in a cotton mock-turtleneck on a livestream, nothing would please me more than to observe this man—who recently played a friendly game of golf with a kleptocrat—try to explain the concept of dystopia to a bunch of undergrads.

Anyway, I’m wondering if someone would be interested in giving me their spot? That would be great, thanks so much.