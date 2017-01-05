Image via Getty.

In a move that doesn’t surprise but still disappoints, House Speaker Paul Ryan—a known butthead who can’t seem to help getting up in women’s reproductive business—stated that Planned Parenthood would be stripped of federal funding should Republicans repeal Obamacare later this month.



Planned Parenthood receives about 40 percent of its funding (roughly $500 million per year) from the federal government. This money does not cover abortion services, instead, it goes to basic reproductive healthcare such as cancer screenings, contraception, and STI testing.

Despite a national demand for Planned Parenthood (in the U.S., 2.5 million women and men go to a Planned Parenthood affiliate for yearly checkups) and President Barack Obama’s measures to protect the organization, Republicans still plan to gut funding under the new Trump administration.

“Planned Parenthood legislation would be in our reconciliation bill,” Ryan stated during a press conference on Thursday, referring to the congressional procedure that allows legislation to pass with only simple majority rather than a supermajority, bypassing any attempts at a filibuster.

With Republicans having a 52-48 Senate majority, Democrats are preparing for an uphill battle when it comes to blocking the reconciliation bill.

“We are going to stand against this with every fiber of our beings,” said Rep. Diana DeGette, chairwoman of the House Pro-Choice Caucus, to the Washington Post.

Sadly, with the vast majority of Republicans wanting to harm women (and men!) by restricting their access to reproductive healthcare, DeGette and her allies’ efforts probably won’t be enough.

Donate to Planned Parenthood here. While you’re at it, why not call Paul Ryan’s office and share your thoughts?

