Wherein a Senator offers another Senator a Valium, and the hearing on whether mortgage foreclosure prince Steven Mnuchin should lead our treasury had barely begun.

“Senator Wyden, I’ve a Valium pill here for that you might want to take before the second round,” Sen. Pat Roberts said by way of acknowledging his colleague’s complaints about Mnuchin.

Mnuchin, on the split screen, stifled a smile.

“Mr. Chairman, Mr. Chairman, I hope that comment about Valium doesn’t set the tone for 2017 and this committee. I like Senator Roberts, but I just can’t quite believe that he would say that to a distinguished Senator from Oregon,” Democrat Senator Sherrod Brown interjected.

“I said that to the President of the United States,” Robert replied, and if you can even believe it, they kept arguing.

No word on Valiums for the viewers at home.