Image via AP.

Welcome to Barf Bag, a daily politics roundup to help you sort through the chaotic Trumpian news cycle.



Advertisement

The “nuclear option” is a phrase that has taken on ominous overtones.

Here’s all the shit we couldn’t cover today:

Neil Gorsuch’s nomination advanced today after Republicans voted to use the “nuclear option.” Essentially, the Senate voted to change its own rules, lowering the bar from a necessary 60 votes to confirm Gorsuch and future Supreme Court nominees to a simple majority. The rule change will also apply to any nominees for positions in the executive branch and federal court nominees. The Washington Post summarizes the significance of the nuclear option by arguing that the change will make the Senate “even more partisan” by “effectively ending the Senate’s role as a slower, more deliberate legislative body.” [Washington Post]



Secretary of State Rex Tillerson said today that there’s “no doubt” that President Bashar Assad is responsible for the chemical weapons attack against Syrian civilians. [CNN]



Tillerson also said that the new Syria policy in the Trump administration is regime change, adding that “steps are underway” to lead an international effort to remove Assad. [NBC]



Donald Trump followed up with less aggressive language saying that “something should happen” to Assad. Trump declined to give details on what the new policy might entail. [The Hill]



It’s been a good 13 weeks or something. [Talking Points Memo]

In less terrifying news, Mitt Romney might run for the Senate from Utah. [The Atlantic]



Other rich guys thinking of running for office include Donald Trump Jr. who told his gun club that he would like to be governor of New York. [Axios]



In other news about men, Bill O’Reilly’s ratings are up. [The Hill]



Oh well, at least Devin Nunes recused himself from the Russia investigation. Too bad his replacements aren’t much better. [Esquire]



Speaking of absurd Republicans, Betsy DeVos visited Pitbull’s charter school in Miami. Did you know Pitbull had a charter school? Did you know it’s called SLAM for short? Welcome to the future of American education. [Miami New Times]



Lastly, Ivanka Trump might be losing ground in America, but she’s still big in China. [New York Times]



Here are some tweets that the president was allowed to publish:

Jobs, jobs, jobs, jobs, jobs, jobs, jobs, jobs, this has been Barf Bag.