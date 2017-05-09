Image via Getty.

Welcome to Barf Bag, a daily politics roundup to help you sort through the chaotic Trumpian news cycle.

Advertisement

The barfs, they just keep coming up today, no?

Here’s all the shit we couldn’t cover today:

Following criticism, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell is trying to downplay the importance of the Senate’s 13-white-man health care working group and has gamely added one woman, Sen. Shelley Moore Capito (R-W.Va.), which McConnell later clarified was actually more of a one-time thing—sorry, Shelley! Tough to find a woman in the Senate who doesn’t lean more moderate on health care, turns out... I wonder... why? [The Hill]



Shortly before being abruptly fired by an attorney general who had supposedly recused himself from the investigation he was running, FBI director James Comey was found to have vastly overstated the number of emails Huma Abedin forwarded to her husband during testimony. [ProPublica]

Here’s what happened when Paul Ryan visited a Harlem charter school :) [Twitter]

Jeff Sessions, firmly dedicated to—if nothing else—his extremely outdated and racist beliefs regarding criminal justice, is weighing bringing back more serious punishments for low-level crimes. [Washington Post]

Here’s what a GOP super PAC thinks a “San Francisco hipster” looks like. [Twitter]

Spicey time was particularly fragrant with bullshit today! The press secretary claimed that former acting Attorney General Sally Yates was a “strong supporter of Clinton,” insinuating that she had partisan motives for flagging concerns about Gen. Flynn; regarding Flynn, on the other hand: “He served with distinction in uniform for over 30 years, and the president does not want to smear a good man.” [Politico]



Jake Tapper appears to have confused himself for Chuck Todd on Twitter today. Everyone is fine. [Twitter]

The Trump administration continues to procrastinate on the Paris Climate Agreement. [Politico]

Trump’s White House director of social media says he plans to share video of Hillary Clinton’s concession call. I would love to pass out, can someone please hit me with a rock? [Yahoo]

Here are some tweets the president was allowed to publish:

This has been Barf Bag.